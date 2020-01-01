Just One Word: Why Australia Has An Anthem Problem

The Australian national anthem is problematic. It was changed in the past when it was recognised that the lyrics excluded women but we don't seem to be able to do the same when it fails to recognise the country's First Nations people.

Today we break down the song that is supposed to represent us all, to find out how it doesn't but also how it can.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Karen Mundine, CEO Reconciliation Australia

