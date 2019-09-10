Why Aren't Aussie Men Taking Parental Leave?

The percentage of Australian men taking paternity leave is minuscule but in a system and a society where they've been set up as nothing more than an accessory to their children's upbringing can we blame them?

Today we discover the hurdles men face in even being recognised as their chid's carer and why we need to focus on flexibility for men as well as women to ever achieve equality.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Working Dad Adam Connelly and ABC's chief political reporter Annabel Crabb

