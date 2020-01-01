News
Melania Trump: Whitehouse Hostage Or Private Manipulator?

the quicky

15 hours ago · 15 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Melania Trump is one of the great mysteries of the Trump Presidency. 

From the get go, she looked as though she wasn't all that happy to be there - and in the intervening years the internet became filled with what it thought were her silent pleas to be 'rescued'. 

Yet, of late, she's come out swinging online on behalf of her husband. 

So, who is Melania Trump? And is there much truth to a new book about her, by her so-called best friend?

The Quicky investigates. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Jacob Round 

Guests:  Matthew Bevan, Reporter,  America, If You're Listening 

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/policies/listener for privacy information.

