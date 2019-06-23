The Strangest Side Hustle You've Never Heard Of

There's a lucrative online market where women sell their excess breast milk... but not for babies.

There are grown men who believe that it has health benefits that range from building muscle to boosting your immune system and even curing disease but is there any science to backs this up?

Today we find out whether breast milk is the liquid gold some men believe it to be.





CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Dr Sarah Steele from the University Of Cambridge.

