White Island 1 Year On: The Survivors, The Questions & The Charges

the quicky

18 hours ago · 18 minutes

Today is the one year anniversary of the White Island volcano eruption, the disaster that took the lives of 22 people.

As rescuers desperately searched for survivors, questions were being asked about why tourists were even allowed on the island when the alert level had recently been upgraded.

Today we speak to someone who was there on the day and a lawyer who is trying to help the survivors close this chapter of their lives. 

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Geoff Hopkins, White Island survivor and Rita Yousef, lawyer at Stacks Goudkamp

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

More Episodes

