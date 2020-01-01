When Your Job Is Suddenly Illegal: Tom Ballard, Comedy & COVID19

If you're a bit famous, you must be rich, right? Wrong. Especially in Australia's entertainment industry, where there are fewer big gigs and even scripted television is made for smaller budgets.

So, what has happened to Australia's artists since theatres, pubs and all live entertainment venues have been shut down? In short, they've lost pretty much all their income for the foreseeable future.

To redress this, Stan has commissioned a lockdown comedy festival and we're chatting with its producer and two of its stars about what a comedy career is without an audience.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Todd Abbott, Creative Director of Guesswork Television; Tom Ballard, Comedian; Nikki Britton, Comedian.

The Australian Comedy Lockdown Festival premieres May 9 on STAN.

