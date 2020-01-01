News
When Will We Travel Again? Flying, Australia & COVID 19

the quicky

16 hours ago · 15 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Anyone who lives near a flight path will tell you: things are pretty quiet in the skies right now with the COVID-19 coronavirus grounding flights across the world. 

Now with Virgin Australia going into voluntary administration, will travel ever be the same once the pandemic is over?

Today, The Quicky team looks at the future of air travel here in Australia, what having just one major carrier might mean and whether this is the end of cheap airfares, at least in the near future.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Deborah Lawrie, Pilot; Stephen Fankhauser, Deputy Chair Department of Aviation, Swinburne University of Technology.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

