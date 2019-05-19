Wheelie Bins And Shredders: What You Don't See If We Elect A New Government

We headed to the polls this weekend just gone and decided that we're happy with the Liberal National Coalition.

But what you didn't see, as we devoured our democracy sausages and ticked boxes, was the team of people standing by should the government lose.

Today, we're speaking with an MP who says wheelie bins and shredders are on hand ready to destroy everything if a government gets kicked out.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests MP Tim Smith

