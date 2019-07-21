What's Really Behind Instagram Ditching Likes?

Last week Instagram decided to take away the ability to see how many likes on a post... they claim it's to help with young people's mental health but influencers think there's more to it than that.

Today we find out the REAL reason Instagram decided to ditch the likes

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests, Bec Sparrow and Kee Reece

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.