A Pandemic And A Lockdown: What's It Doing To Our Kids?

Melbourne families have been in lockdown for a long time now.
What does this mean for the brains and mental health of children?
And is there anything parents can do to help?
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Jacob Round
Guests: Karen Young, Child Psychologist; Heather Kelabora, Melbourne Mum; Professor Mike Dockery, Principal Research Fellow Bankwest Curtin Economic Centre.
