What's Life Really Like After Reality TV

Blake Garvey, Michael Cox, Paulini, Davina Rankin - do those names mean anything to you? What if we said ‘Most hated Bachelor or all time’, the ‘Turkey slap incident’, ‘Fat Shamed by Dicko’ or MAFS cheating txt scandal’.

These are the real people behind the reality TV shows, the people who have to return home to a forever altered real life.

Clare Verrall was chosen for season 2 of Married at First Sight. She was teamed up with Jono, the guy who famously said ‘she’s not what I ordered’ as she walked down the aisle. How long does it take for someone to get their life back on track after a stint on Australia’s small screen? Clare helps us understand just how difficult that can be.

Thanks to our special guest Clare Verrall who has vowed to NEVER speak about Married At First Sight again!

