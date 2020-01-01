The Reality Of Life After Being The Reality TV Villain

If you went on a reality TV show and found out you were the one they were positioning as the villain, how would that make you feel?

What if something you did or said made you the subject of media scrutiny for days, months, even years into the future?

Today The Quicky investigates the lives of those who have at some stage, been Australia's most hated people.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Mark Holden, former Australian Idol judge, contestant on Dancing with the Stars and co-host of the podcast 'Our Idol Archive'

Dr Winnie Salamon, the founder of Write Squad, completed her PhD thesis 'What about me?: identity, subjectivity and reality TV participation'

Dean Wells, contestant on series 5 of Married at First Sight.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.