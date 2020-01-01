News
What's It Like To Be Doing Year 12 In A Pandemic Year?

the quicky

a day ago · 14 minutes

For most students, thirteen years of school builds up to the climax of Year 12. Year 12 is seen, rightly or wrongly, as the school year that decides your future: whether you'll go to university, what kind of career you'll have, where the next part of your life is headed.  What happens, then, when there's a global pandemic in the year you're doing your final exams?  Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/ CREDITS  Host/Producer: Gemma Bath Executive Producer: Melanie Tait Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri  Guests:  Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan; Holly Schulz, Year 12 at Convenant Christian School; Katherine Barton, Deputy Director, Senior Years, Melbourne Grammar; Dr Marg Hickey, English teacher at an Anglican school in Wangaratta. CONTACT US Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

