A TV Show & A Private Island: What The Trumps Will Do Next

Will Donald Trump run for the Presidency again in 2024?

Maybe it will be Ivanka, or Donald Junior? What will Melania do once she's free to return to New York? Will Ivanka be welcomed back into her high society circle of friends?

The Quicky investigates what the Trumps will do once they're out of the White House

