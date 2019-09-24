What Will Get You Kicked Off A Plane?

Aussie pop dup the Veronica's were kicked off a flight in Sydney this week and say they're still not sure exactly why... and they're not the only ones.

Today we find out why people keep getting kicked off of flights and what we need to know to make sure we don't end up being one of them.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Geoffrey Thomas, world renowned multi award winning writer, author and commentator Editor for The West Australian newspaper and Airlines Editor for Australian Aviation, and Flight Attendant and New York Times bestselling author Heather Poole.

