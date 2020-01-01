What The Hell Is Branch Stacking And Why Does It Matter?

Adem Somyurek is a name most of us didn't know until Sunday when 60 Minutes broke the story of the Labor Powerbroker's alleged branch stacking, and possible voter fraud.

The story has rocked the Australian Labor Party to its foundations, but it's not the first time our parliamentary system has been scandalised by the practise.

So what exactly is branch stacking? And, why does it matter to our political process?

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Karen Middleton, Chief Political Correspondent, The Saturday Paper and author of ALBANESE.

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/