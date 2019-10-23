What Really Happens To Your Recycling?

How effective is recycling in Australia?

Sometimes we hear that it ends up in landfill anyway because of our lazy sorting habits and because China isn't buying it from us anymore, it's being stockpiled in warehouses instead of being turned back into something useful.

Today we find out what's really happening to our recycling and what we need to do to make it more efficient.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Garth Lamb, former editor of Inside Waste magazine, and specialist in building and operating infrastructure to recover resources from waste at Re Group.

