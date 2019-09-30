What No One Tells You About The Pill & Men

We know the pill can have physical side effects but did you know it can have mental one's too?

Today we investigate the pill's influence over the type of men we choose when we're on it and how that can change when we decide it's time to get off the pill and start a family

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests *Lauren and Dr Sarah E Hill, Evolutionary Psychologist and the author of 'How The Pill Changes Everything' you can pre order your copy here https://www.hachette.com.au/sarah-e-hill/how-the-pill-changes-everything-your-brain-on-birth-control

*Names changed for privacy reasons