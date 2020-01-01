What Men Can Learn From Women's Sport

Between institutionalised racism, homophobia, transphobia, family violence and allegations of sexual abuse, men's sport in Australia has a lot of problems.

By contrast, women's sport has so far been unscathed by scandal, even though it's proving to be just as popular as the men's game across every code.

The Quicky investigates what men could and should be learning from women when it comes to promoting positive behaviour both on and off the pitch.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Katie Brown - NRLW South Sydney Rabbitohs Player and NRL.com Reporter

Corban McGregor - NRLW Sydney Roosters captain

Rana Hussain - Diversity and Inclusion Consultant at Richmond AFL Club and Co-Host of the Women-Led AFL Podcast, The Outer Sanctum

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

