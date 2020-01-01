News
What It's Like Living With HIV In 2020?

the quicky

14 hours ago · 18 minutes

In the 1980's, ads with bowling grim reapers was for many of us, our introduction to this scary new virus called HIV and AIDS.

Now though, living with the virus is stunningly different, exceedingly positive and we're even on track to wipe out community transmission in the next two years here in Australia.

On this World AIDS day, we find out what HIV really looks like in 2020.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Jacob Round

Guests: Sarah Feagan, HIV positive and the Health Promotion Officer at Living Positive Victoria and Fraser Drummond, ANZ Medical Director at ViiV Healthcare

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

