What Lifeline Operators Know About Saving Lives

It's RUOK? Day, the day we turn to our friends, family, colleagues and team mates and ask them whether they're coping alright.

But what if they say no they're not?

We speak to a Lifeline operator to find out what happens when you call, how they can really help you and what you can do if someone around you is not coping.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Lifeline Head of Crisis Services and Quality Rachael Bows.

If you really aren't OK, please call Lifeline, their number is 13 11 14.

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.