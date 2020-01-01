What It's Really Like To Give Evidence When You're The Alleged Victim

When you sit in the witness box to give evidence at a trial where something bad has happened to you, you might think it's your chance to tell your story.

But for many, the cross examination from the defence council has been flagged as sometimes more traumatising than the original crime.

Paris Street, the boy who bravely took on the man who groomed him, tells us what it's really like to have your truth twisted and your faith in justice destroyed by the system.

