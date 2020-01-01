Toxic And Beautiful: 2 Stories Of Gender Transitioning In The Workplace

How would you handle yourself if someone you work with started their transition from male to female or vice versa?

What if you're the one doing the transitioning? What things are in place to ensure you're safe and treated fairly during the process?

Today we speak to two trans women with very different transitioning at work stories and find out how you can be a good ally.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Cherie McDonald, Belinda Zipper and Diversity Council Australia CEO Lisa Annese

