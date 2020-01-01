News
Search

Toxic And Beautiful: 2 Stories Of Gender Transitioning In The Workplace

the quicky

13 hours ago · 16 minutes

How would you handle yourself if someone you work with started their transition from male to female or vice versa?

What if you're the one doing the transitioning? What things are in place to ensure you're safe and treated fairly during the process?

Today we speak to two trans women with very different transitioning at work stories and find out how you can be a good ally.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Cherie McDonald, Belinda Zipper and Diversity Council Australia CEO Lisa Annese

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

