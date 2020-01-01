Reporting On An Erratic Trump: Inside the White House Press Corps

Imagine every day you turn up to work, the most powerful man in the world tells you you're bad at your job, that you're a liar, that you spread 'fake news'?

That's what it's like for some members of the White House Press Corp.

Today The Quicky finds out what it's like to cover the day to day life of President Donald Trump

Guests: David Smith, Washington Bureau Chief for The Guardian and Kathryn Diss, ABC Australia US Correspondent based in Washington

