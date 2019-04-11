What Is A Fatberg?

Hands up if you're guilty of flushing a wet wipe down the loo, or pouring oil from your frypan down the sink? Then you are a co-creator of a fatberg!

Fatbergs are a relatively recent phenomena, clogging our sewage systems and creating a dirty job that costs millions of dollars a year to keep under control.

Today our experts take us down into the sewers and break down a dirty, smelly problem that we are all contributing to.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests from Queensland Urban Utilities Michelle Cull and Johanna Simkin, the curator of Melbourne Museum's 'Gut Feeling' exhibit.

