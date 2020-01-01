News
Search

So Trump Has COVID, What Now?

the quicky

11 hours ago · 16 minutes

Late last week we found out that US President Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. So what does that mean now?

What does it mean for national and global security? Who would take over if he gets really sick or is incapacitated? What happens to the election which is now just 4 weeks away?

We speak with co-host of Planet America Chas Licciardello to find out 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Guest Booker: Lize Ratcliff

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Chas Licciardello - Cohost of Planet America

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

