So Trump Has COVID, What Now?

Late last week we found out that US President Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19. So what does that mean now?

What does it mean for national and global security? Who would take over if he gets really sick or is incapacitated? What happens to the election which is now just 4 weeks away?

We speak with co-host of Planet America Chas Licciardello to find out

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Lize Ratcliff

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Chas Licciardello - Cohost of Planet America

