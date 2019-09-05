What Happens Now Samantha Knight's Murderer Is Free?

On Thursday, serial pedophile Michael Guider walked free from Goulburn Jail.

What does that mean for his victims, the people who will have him living in their community and the mother of 9 year old Samantha Knight who, 33 years after her daughter went missing, still doesn't know where she is.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Senior Lecturer in Criminology at Newcastle University Dr Xanthé Mallett, Sonya Ryan from The Carly Ryan Foundation www.carlyryanfoundation.com and Hedley Thomas from The Australian.

