Leaving The Big Cities: The Reality Of A COVID-19 Tree Change

The news is in. With COVID-19 and the pressures and expenses of city life, millennials are packing up and making lives in Australia's regional cities.
What are the pros and cons of a life outside a big metropolis? And how often do they stay in the regions? Who's a sea-change/tree-change most suited to?
Find out on today's The Quicky.
Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Melanie Tait
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Guests:
CONTACT US
Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au
Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/