Meet The People Who Know Joe Biden & Donald Trump

How do you know if someone is the right person for the job if you've never met them in person?

How about speaking to the people who have?

The Quicky finds out who Joe Biden and Donald Trump really are from those who have worked alongside them.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Jeff Bleich, former US ambassador to Australia and audio courtesy of MSNBC, CNN the Ben Shapiro Show and Business Insider Australia

