How Much Are Aussies Paying For Christmas?

the quicky

13 hours ago · 13 minutes

Are you a Christmas saver or a splurger?

The Quicky looks at how much Aussies spend at Christmas and we speak to one woman who's renowned for keeping it well within budget and one who blows the budget right out of the water.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Guest Booker: Mel Sauer

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Single mother by choice Shellie, Melbourne IVF Fertility Doctor Manuela Toledo and La Trobe University Professor Fiona Kelly

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

More Episodes

How Much Are Aussies Paying For Christmas?

13 minutes  ·  13 hours ago

Social Infertility: The Women Making Babies On Their Own

17 minutes  ·  2 days ago

White Island 1 Year On: The Survivors, The Questions & The Charges

18 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Injectables: What You Need To Know Before You Invest In Your Face

16 minutes  ·  4 days ago

What It's Really Like To Give Evidence When You're The Alleged Victim

18 minutes  ·  5 days ago

How To Keep A Relationship Sparky, Even Through A Pandemic

13 minutes  ·  03 Dec 2020

Just How Powerful Is Rupert Murdoch?

18 minutes  ·  02 Dec 2020

The Dark Art Of Creating An Unlikeable Woman

15 minutes  ·  01 Dec 2020

What It's Like Living With HIV In 2020?

18 minutes  ·  30 Nov 2020

Grief, Shame & Guilt: Let's Talk About Miscarriage

15 minutes  ·  29 Nov 2020

Fast Fashion & Flash Sales: The Problem With Black Friday

15 minutes  ·  26 Nov 2020

Warrior Culture: The Cult Of Australia's SAS

21 minutes  ·  25 Nov 2020

The Scary Place Pete Evans Is Going After Quitting Facebook

18 minutes  ·  24 Nov 2020

Health Passports & No Go Zones: International Travel In 2021

15 minutes  ·  23 Nov 2020

Through The Looking Glass: 25 Years After Princess Diana's BBC Interview

19 minutes  ·  22 Nov 2020

Are We Imagining It Or Can Men Just Not Hear Us? Manterrupting Explained

17 minutes  ·  19 Nov 2020

Will Turning Vegan Save The Planet?

19 minutes  ·  18 Nov 2020

Why The New COVID Vaccine News Is Causing A Stir

17 minutes  ·  17 Nov 2020

Pull The Troops: What's The Worst President Trump Can Do?

19 minutes  ·  16 Nov 2020

Fiona O'Loughlin's Battle Against The Drug That Kills You As You Kick It

14 minutes  ·  15 Nov 2020

