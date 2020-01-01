What Sex Ed Is Actually Teaching Young Aussies

We've heard some interesting responses from accused NRL players recently on how they perceived the issues around the alleged sexual assaults they were involved in.

Jarryd Hayne said he didn't know how to judge force and that he wasn't a rapist, just bad at sex.

So where are these guys learning what sex is all about?

The Quicky investigates sex education in Australian schools to find out if we're doing enough to teach young Aussies about their sexual health, both physical and emotional.

