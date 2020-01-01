News
GameStop: The Robinhoods Of Reddit Who Beat Wall Street

the quicky

11 hours ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Many of us dream of investing in the stock market and making a fortune, but it can feel extremely confusing and dangerous if you're not a natural gambler.

But a group of Reddit users have found a way to take on the traders and wiped billions of dollars off the market almost overnight, some of which comes from your Superannuation fund.

The Quicky investigates the GameStop phenomenon and how the little guy got one over on the wolves of Wall Street.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Siobhán Moran-McFarlane

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests:

Member of SubReddit WallStreetBets, and GameStop investor Andreas

ABC News Business presenter and reporter Sue Lannin

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Mamamia acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the Land we have recorded this podcast on, the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation. We pay our respects to their Elders past and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.

