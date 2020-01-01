News
General
Opinion
True Crime
Politics
Sport
Explainer

Entertainment
Celebrity
Reality TV
Movies
TV
Books
Rogue
Royal

Lifestyle
Beauty
Fashion
Weddings
Home
Wellness
Health
Fitness
Travel
Food
Living, Naturally

Parents
Before The Bump
Pregnancy
Baby
Kids
Teens
School
Parent Opinion

Work & Money
Money
Finance
Career
Lady Startup

Relationships
Sex
Dating
Separation
Friendship
Family
Real Life
Couples

Podcasts

Videos

Newsletters

Events

Competitions

About Mamamia

Search

The US Is Burning: Can They Survive Another Four Years of Trump?

the quicky

a day ago · 16 minutes

Back
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

With violence breaking out in cities across the US after the death of George Floyd, it's never been a more unsettling time to be an American. 

President Donald Trump's speeches and tweets are becoming increasingly undemocratic, and he's been accused from both sides of the political divide of fanning the flames of discontent. 

Can America survive another four years of his presidency if he's reelected in November?

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  John Barron, host of ABC TV's Planet America

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

More Episodes

The US Is Burning: Can They Survive Another Four Years of Trump?

16 minutes  ·  a day ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"I'm 100% Ready To Face Her." Malka Leifer's Alleged Victims On Her Extradition From Israeal

12 minutes  ·  2 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

'I Can't Breathe': George Floyd's Final Words Echo An Australian Shame.

17 minutes  ·  3 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

I Can Go To The Pub, Why Can't I Go To The Gym?

18 minutes  ·  4 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Theo Hayez One Year On: Are We Any Closer To Finding Him?

14 minutes  ·  7 days ago

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Power & Controversy: Will Alan Jones Be The Last Shock-Jock Giant?

15 minutes  ·  27 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Post Lockdown, Your Office Has New Rules

14 minutes  ·  26 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

How Was Ann Marie Smith Left To Die In Squalor?

16 minutes  ·  25 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"He's Going To Cut Off The Credit Card, He's Going To Stop The Money."

14 minutes  ·  24 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

QAnon: The Dark Corner Of The Web Where Conspiracies Are Born

13 minutes  ·  21 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

There's a Reason Why Your Sleep & Dreams Are So Weird Right Now

12 minutes  ·  20 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

If I’ve Got The Money, Should I Be Buying A House Right Now?

15 minutes  ·  19 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

News Stories We've Missed While We've Been COVID-19 Obsessed

13 minutes  ·  18 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Elon Musk: Supervillain or Super Innovator?

15 minutes  ·  17 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

8 Times The Queen Survived A Crisis As COVID-19 Threatens Her Reign

14 minutes  ·  14 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Kylie Moore Gilbert: The Australian Abandoned in an Iranian Prison

15 minutes  ·  13 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Risk And Reality Of A COVID19 Second Wave In Australia

14 minutes  ·  12 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

No Escape: How To Help Women Locked Inside With Their Abusers

16 minutes  ·  11 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Re-Entry Anxiety: Why We Aren't All Keen To Rush Back To Normal

16 minutes  ·  10 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Why Has COVID19 ISO Been So Much Worse For Women?

16 minutes  ·  07 May 2020

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio