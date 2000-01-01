Update: Could Maddie McCann's Parents Have Been Involved In Her Disappearance?

In May 2007 the lives of Kate and Gerry McCann were changed forever when their 3 year old daughter Madeleine went missing from the holiday resort they were staying in in Portugal.

But were they involved in their own child's disappearance?

Today we speak with the author's of 'Looking for Madeleine' who will show us the evidence that continues to haunt Maddie's Mum and Dad as one of the McCann's biggest critics is sent to jail.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests authors of "Looking for Madeleine' Andrew Summers and Robbyn Swan

