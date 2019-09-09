Untangling Brexit, Boris & The Whole Damn Mess

There are just over 50 days left before the next Brexit deadline arrives... so have they reached a deal? NOT EVEN CLOSE!!

Today we try and untangle the mess that is Brexit, three years, three Prime Ministers and a legal stand off later.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest SBS Europe Correspondent Ben Lewis

