Trump's 69 Accusers: The Making Of A Predator

What has made Donald Trump into a man who shows such little respect for women? Was it his upbringing? Was it his first marriage breaking down? Or was it the inevitable corruption that comes with money and power?

We speak to the co-author of a new book that has uncovered 43 more accusations of sexual misconduct by President Trump to go with the 26 already made public.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Co-author of 'All the President's Women: Donald Trump and the Making of a Predator' Monique El-Faizy - if you want to get your hands on the book, you can find it here https://www.amazon.com/All-Presidents-Women-Donald-Predator-ebook/dp/B07NVJX6YZ

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner. The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily. Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app. Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.