Three Women On What Lockdowns Feel Like Around The World

What's it like for women around the world living in various stages of lock down and social distancing?

Lotta Haegg is in London, where she's been in quarantine at home for 9 days after having COVID19 symptoms.

Maria Albinana is in Spain, in lockdown with her Aussie partner and their mothers after having to cancel her wedding.

Anthea Murray is in Hong Kong, in a high rise apartment block with her toddler - her next door neighbour was diagnosed with Coronavirus.

They share their international experiences with The Quicky.

Links: Work out with Maria (and her mother in law!) here.

