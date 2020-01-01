News
Things You Didn't Know Chemotherapy Does To The Human Body

the quicky

19 hours ago · 13 minutes

Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

When we think about chemotherapy side effects, we usually think about things like hair loss and vomiting.

But did you know about chemo cravings or cytotoxic poo? 

Today we look at some of the unexpected things chemotherapy does when you're attempting to fight off cancer, things that can last for a long time after the chemicals have left your system. 

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS 

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy 

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri 

Guests:  Dr Brad McKay, GP; Mel Dee, cancer survivor; Michael Jordan, cancer survivor. 

If you're currently undergoing cancer treatment and need some help, a tip or two or just someone to talk to, Mel Dee has started a facebook support group which you can find here... https://www.facebook.com/MagicallyMeMelDee/

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to?  You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/

