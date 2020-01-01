There's a Reason Why Your Sleep & Dreams Are So Weird Right Now

Weird dreams are something most people are confessing to (or keeping a secret) during COVID19 lockdowns.

What's at play here? Is it our subconscious working through the trauma of living through a global pandemic? Or is it something simple like, we're all eating too much cheese before bed?

The Quicky looks at our Covid19 dreams, and also how being at home all day has affected our sleep patterns.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Professor Drew Dawson, Central Queensland University.

