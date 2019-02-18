The Unsettling Reason Some Australian Girls Are Skipping School

Of the 3.2 million Australians currently living below the poverty line, 52% of those are women and young girls. Some of those young girls are experiencing what is now referred to as ‘period poverty’.

In today’s episode of The Quicky, we’ll be discussing period poverty with Rochelle Courtenay from Share The Dignity. We’ll also be speaking with 17-year-old Rachel, who bravely shares her homelessness journey and the impact her period had on her schooling.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Rochelle Courtenay from Share The Dignity. Find our more about their incredible cause at www.sharethedignity.com.au

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.

Thanks to our launch partners, MyBudget. Live your life, free from money worries at mybudget.com.au.