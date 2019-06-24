The Unravelling Of Israel Folau

When rugby star Israel Folau posted the homophobic meme on his instagram account that would end his career, no one thought it would lead to thousands of people donating money to help him fight the decision and highlight the discussion about the fine line between religious freedom and hate speech.

Today we find out what has led Israel Folau to this place in his life and why this discussion won't be going away anytime soon.

