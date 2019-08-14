The Truth About William Tyrrell's Parents

When 3 year old William Tyrrell went missing nearly 5 years ago, our hearts broke for the little boy in the Spiderman suit.

But his story was more complex than we'd been led to believe. Today we find out what we've learned from the inquest into William's disappearance about both his biological and foster families.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest, host of Nowhere Child, journalist Caroline Overington

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.