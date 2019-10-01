The Trouble With Designer Dogs

This week we heard the creator of the Labradoodle regrets his role in creating the first poodle cross but is desiring a designer dog really that bad?

We look at what goes into dog breeding and how we can avoid supporting those unscrupulous breeders who are only in it for the cash.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest MIT/Harvard Broad Institute Research Veterinarian Jessica Hekman.

