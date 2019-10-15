The Story Of A Former Abusive Husband And What Changed Him

Domestic violence is one of Australia's greatest shames. The statistics are shocking but even though we know this, the list of women dying at the hands of a current or former partner just keeps on growing.

Jerry Retford was an abusive husband, emotionally, mentally and physically.

Today we find out what enabled Jerry to finally see his issues, seek help and turn his life and relationships around.

Thanks to our special guests Jerry Retford and Andrew King from Relationships Australia.

Relationships Australia - 1300 364 277

1800 RESPECT - 1800 737 732

Jerry and his wife have worked on a video series using their life experience to show how Mens Behavioural Change Programs work, you can check it out here https://vimeo.com/showcase/4484717

