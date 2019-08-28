The New Anti-Vax Argument Affecting Girls

There are vaccines already out there and more in the pipeline that could wipe out some STI's but the fact that they need to be given to young women before they're sexually active is proving to be a problem.

There's a stigma around helping a young woman protect herself from sexually transmitted diseases, because some believe it's encouraging them to have sex and for others, there's a perception that a 'good girl' wouldn't need it.

Today we find out how we can try to overcome the slut shaming of women so that things like cervical cancer and fertility issues could be a thing of the past.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Dr David Hawke, Virologist from the VCS Foundation and Dr Kristen Feemster, Paediatrician and infectious disease expert from the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

