The Stage Mums Of Social Media

Pageant mums are out and Insta stage mums are in. The influencer marketing industry is on track to be worth $13 billion by 2020 and kids are a huge part of that economy.

Instagram mum-agers are making a lot of money using their children as props in social media posts. Today we find out what that means for the stars themselves - the kids.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Gemma Bath

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guests Colette Wilson who you can find at @ministylehacker, and Crystal Abidin, a senior research fellow in internet studies at Curtin University.

