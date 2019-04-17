The Social Star Review System That Can Ruin Your Life

What if something like your Uber rating affected everything you do in life?
That's what's happening in China right now, there are trials underway to create a social credit scoring system that will have an impact on whether you can travel, get a loan, even access a dating app.
So what does it look like to have your every moment tracked, monitored and reported on? We speak to Mamamia reporter Gemma Bath about what could happen when your points drop too low.
CREDITS
Host/Producer: Claire Murphy
Executive Producer: Elle Beattie
Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri
Thanks to our special guest Mamamia reporter Gemma Bath
The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.
The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.
Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.
Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.
And if you're wondering what to listen to next, check out the latest episode of our flagship show Mamamia Out Loud, where hosts Jessie Stephens Mia Freedman and Holly Wainwright discuss everything from politics to pelvic floors. Just search Mamamia Out Loud in your podcast app or follow the link in our show notes: https://omny.fm/shows/