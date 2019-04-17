The Social Star Review System That Can Ruin Your Life

What if something like your Uber rating affected everything you do in life?

That's what's happening in China right now, there are trials underway to create a social credit scoring system that will have an impact on whether you can travel, get a loan, even access a dating app.

So what does it look like to have your every moment tracked, monitored and reported on? We speak to Mamamia reporter Gemma Bath about what could happen when your points drop too low.

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Elle Beattie

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Thanks to our special guest Mamamia reporter Gemma Bath

The Quicky is the easiest and most enjoyable way to get across the news every day. And it’s delivered straight to your ears in a daily podcast so you can listen whenever you want, wherever you are...at the gym, on the train, in the playground or at night while you're making dinner.

The Quicky. Getting you up to speed. Daily.

Want The Quicky in your ears every day? Subscribe at mamamia.com.au/the-quicky or in your favourite podcast app.

Love the show? Send us an email thequicky@mamamia.com.au or call the podphone 02 8999 9386.