The Signs In Doctors Surgeries That Have Women Worried

Over the past few months, signs have been appearing in doctors' surgeries telling women in no uncertain terms that their family planning won't be catered for by the health professional they've come to see.

So how often are these signs popping up? Are they legal? And will this become even worse if and when the Religious Freedom Bill gets up?

Links: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ginarushton/religious-discrimination-bill-reproductive-conscientious

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Gina Rushton, Buzzfeed journalist; Anna Brown, CEO Equality Australia.

