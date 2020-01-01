The Secret Politics Of Who Wears What At The Oscars

It's Hollywood's big day and by the end of tonight, our news feeds will be flooded with celebrities in designer dresses trying to make fashion history.

Who can forget Gwyneth's baby pink strappy number the year she won the Oscar? Or Halle Berry's deep maroon floral mesh? But how do these outfits get to the red carpet?

In this episode, The Quicky team finds out how designers get noticed, how they get to style Nicole Kidman or Cate Blanchett, how much money exchanges hands, and how have Aussie fashion houses gone in the race to get their best frocks on the carpet.

Subscribe to The Quicky at... https://mamamia.com.au/the-quicky/

CREDITS

Host/Producer: Claire Murphy

Executive Producer: Melanie Tait

Audio Producer: Ian Camilleri

Guests: Jonathan Valdez, fashion journalist and host of Orange Juice and Biscuits podcast http://www.orangejuiceandbiscuits.com/ ; Paula Joye, former fashion editor and web publisher https://www.thejoye.com/

CONTACT US

Got a topic you'd like us to cover? Send us an email at thequicky@mamamia.com.au

Looking for other podcasts to listen to? You'll find all our Mamamia shows at https://mamamia.com.au/podcasts/