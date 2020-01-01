The Risk And Reality Of A COVID19 Second Wave In Australia

The initial COVID19 outbreak hasn't hit Australia as hard as other places around the world, so now we're beginning to see the easing of a few restrictions.

What does this mean for the future of the virus? Will we see a second wave, as some countries have?

And, what did the second waves of other pandemics like Spanish Flu and SARS look like?

Guests: Dr Sanjaya Senanayake, Infectious Diseases Specialist, ANU Medical School.

